Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finance Commission to set up expert group to work out modalities on MoD's proposal to levy 'defence cess'

The 15th Finance Commission has decided to set up an expert group consisting of representatives from various ministries to work out the modalities on the demand of Defence Ministry for non-lapsable funds for the acquisition and levying of 'defence cess' to finance security expenditure.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 16:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 16:39 IST
Finance Commission to set up expert group to work out modalities on MoD's proposal to levy 'defence cess'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The 15th Finance Commission has decided to set up an expert group consisting of representatives from various ministries to work out the modalities on the demand of Defence Ministry for non-lapsable funds for the acquisition and levying of 'defence cess' to finance security expenditure. The Finance Commission's report was tabled in Parliament on Saturday, at the same time as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget, which increased the defence budget allocation to Rs 4.71 lakh crore from the earlier Rs 4.3 lakh crore.

For modernisation and buying new weapon systems, defence forces have been allocated Rs 1,10,734 crore which is Rs 10,340 more than what was provided in last year's budget. The biggest hike in allocation for defence forces came in the defence pension budget goes up to Rs 1.33 lakh crore from last year's Rs 1.17 lakh crore allocated last year.

The hike in defence pension budget is more than the hike given in revenue and capital funds for defence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-French fishermen temporarily lose access to Guernsey waters

French fishermen are temporarily banned from entering the waters of Guernsey due to post-Brexit administrative changes that the authorities expect to resolve in the coming days, the French Agriculture Ministry said on Saturday.The agreement...

Misled youth shouting 'Bharat tere tukde honge' on varsity campus: U'khand Speaker

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Prem Chand Aggarwal on Saturday said raising of slogans like&#160;Bharat tere tukde honge on a university campus shows how misguided the countrys youth are and underlines the importance of inculcating right valu...

Online degree courses to students from weaker sections; new edu policy soon: Budget

A degree level full-fledged online education programme will be offered by the countrys top 100 educational institutions to students belonging to deprived sections of the society and those who do not have access to higher studies, Finance Mi...

Abbas says Palestinians to 'cut all relations' with Israel. (AFP) MRJ

Abbas says Palestinians to cut all relations with Israel. AFP MRJ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020