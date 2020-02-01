Lebanon to decide on circular regulating bank-customer relationships-report
The Lebanese government has received a central bank circular aimed at regulating the relationship between banks and their customers and will study and decide on it within days, Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni told broadcaster LBC on Saturday. LBC earlier cited central bank governor Riad Salameh as saying the circular had been submitted to Prime Minister Hassan Diab and Wazni 10 days ago. If they agreed to it, the circular "would not include any exceptional measures", Salameh said.
"Operations will continue in the banks as usual," he said. The aim was for "equal and fair treatment among all customers".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Riad Salameh
- Lebanese
- LBC
- Hassan Diab
- Angus MacSwan
ALSO READ
Frustrated Lebanese depositors turn rage on crisis-hit banks
UPDATE 4-Lebanese security forces, protesters clash for second night
U.N. chief says will work with new Lebanese govt on reforms
Lebanon parliament delays 2020 budget session to Jan. 27-28 - Lebanese media
New Lebanese government must put forward clear economic programme - banking association