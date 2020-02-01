Lebanon to decide on circular regulating bank-customer relationships-report

The Lebanese government has received a central bank circular aimed at regulating the relationship between banks and their customers and will study and decide on it within days, Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni told broadcaster LBC on Saturday. LBC earlier cited central bank governor Riad Salameh as saying the circular had been submitted to Prime Minister Hassan Diab and Wazni 10 days ago. If they agreed to it, the circular "would not include any exceptional measures", Salameh said.

"Operations will continue in the banks as usual," he said. The aim was for "equal and fair treatment among all customers".

