Left Menu
Development News Edition

Budget has betrayed people's aspirations, says Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Saturday hit out at the Centre over the budget saying it has betrayed the aspirations of the people of Delhi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 19:53 IST
Budget has betrayed people's aspirations, says Sisodia
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, manish Sisodia speaking at a press conference on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Saturday hit out at the Centre over the budget saying it has betrayed the aspirations of the people of Delhi. At a press conference, Sisodia said, "This budget has betrayed the aspirations of Delhi people. We all were waiting for the budget as it is election time in Delhi these days and we hoped that there will be a good announcement in the budget for Delhi."

Sisodia said, "Since 2001, Delhi has been getting lesser Central share. 42 per cent of Central taxes should be given to states and by this logic, Delhi should have got Rs 7,000 crore." "People of Delhi pay tax amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh crore and accordingly Delhi should have got more but this time too, we got Rs 325 crore," he said.

"The MCDs have not been allotted any funds which were required for the payment of salaries of the employees," Sisodia further added. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday presented Union Budget for 2020-21, which proposes to give Indian economy an impetus to emerge as more vibrant and stronger. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Sitharaman cuts income tax, abolishes DDT; to spend more on agri, infra to boost growth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday slashed income tax for individuals, abolished dividend tax for companies and announced record spending in agriculture and infrastructure sectors to pull the economy out of its worst slowdown i...

UPDATE 2-Malaysia probes allegations that Airbus bribed AirAsia bosses

Malaysias anti-graft agency is investigating allegations by Britains Serious Fraud Office that Airbus paid a bribe of 50 million to win plane orders from Asias largest budget airline group, Malaysia-based AirAsia, it said on Saturday. The S...

Aditya Roy Kapoor allows peek into upcoming romantic-thriller 'Malang'

Malang lead actor Sidharth Malhotra dropped another short clip on social media revealing a bit more about the films plot. The actor took to his Instagram and shared what looks like a second trailer on Saturday. In the clip, some nerve-wrack...

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Stormers blow Hurricanes away but lose Kolisi to injury

South Africas Stormers got their Super Rugby season off to an impressive start with a 27-0 bonus-point victory over the Wellington Hurricanes at Newlands, but will be sweating over the fitness of Siya Kolisi who was forced off in the first ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020