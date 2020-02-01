Left Menu
3 drug peddlers arrested in Kolkata

Three Jharkhand-based drug peddlers were arrested on Saturday in Taratala.

Drug packets seized from accused. . Image Credit: ANI

Three Jharkhand-based drug peddlers were arrested on Saturday in Taratala. Rupdeo Lohara (50), Mahadev Oraon (42), Suresh Soni (42), all are residents of Ranchi, Jharkhand were nabbed after their vehicle was intercepted on Hide road, under Taratala police station limits.

"On search of their persons and the vehicle altogether 34 (Thirty Four) big packets containing huge amount of Flowering and fruiting tops of Cannabis plants i.e.; commonly known as 'Ganja ' total weighing about 352.762 kilograms were recovered and seized which were kept inside the said vehicle in a secret manner," police said. The vehicle of the accused was modified as a VIP car under the Ministry of Defence (DRDO), being fitted with a Blue beacon on top and one National flag on the car bonnet.

"They were well dressed in suit blazers ties trousers and were acting as superior officer of DRDO with DRDO driver and security guard for senior officer of DRDO. The number plate seems fake," police said. During interrogation, police found that the accused had earlier also transferred drugs in the same vehicle to other places including Bihar. However, they were never intercepted.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act read with 170, 467, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 3 and 7 of the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005. (ANI)

