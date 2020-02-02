Shaheen Bagh shooter sent to police remand for two days

Kapil Gujjar, the man who fired in Shaheen Bagh on February 1, has been sent on police remand for two days by a Delhi court on Sunday. Gujjar, a resident of Dallupura village near Delhi-Noida border, was detained by police on Saturday following the firing incident.

"The police personnel overpowered and detained him on the spot while he was firing in the air. He is being interrogated. An FIR is being registered and further investigation is underway," Chinmoy Biswal, DCP, South-East had said. According to Delhi Police sources, Kapil told the police that the protest at Shaheen Bagh caused traffic jams in the area. His cousin's wedding was coming up and he used to get stuck in traffic for hours while going to Lajpat Nagar to make arrangements. Hence, he took this step and fired shots in the air. (ANI)

