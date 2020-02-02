Nirbhaya case: Delhi HC reserves judgement on Centre's plea against stay of execution
The Delhi High Court on Sunday reserved its verdict on the Centre's plea challenging stay on the execution of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.
Justice Suresh Kait said it will pass an order after all the parties concluded their arguments.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the high court that there is a "deliberate, calculated and well thought of design" by the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case convicts to "frustrate" mandate of law by getting their execution delayed.
