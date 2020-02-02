Left Menu
Development News Edition

CDS looks at increasing retirement age for managing rising pension budget

Amid criticism that the hike in the defence budget was not sufficient to meet services' modernisation needs, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Sunday said that there was no cause of concern, even as he suggested steps like enhancing the retirement age to manage the issue of rising pension budget.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 18:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 18:35 IST
CDS looks at increasing retirement age for managing rising pension budget
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Ajit K Dubey Amid criticism that the hike in the defence budget was not sufficient to meet services' modernisation needs, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Sunday said that there was no cause of concern, even as he suggested steps like enhancing the retirement age to manage the issue of rising pension budget.

The CDS said that the defence forces should look at other resources for getting funds like fastening 'Make in India' in defence, which will reduce the cost of weapon acquisition as well as sourcing money from infrastructure funds and using defence land for building houses for troops. Speaking to ANI, General Rawat said: "We will be prioritising our requirements for acquisitions and other requirements. After that, if we feel the need for more funds, we will take the requirements to the government. There is no cause of concern."

The CDS was commenting on the defence budget, which has been hiked by 6 per cent making it Rs 3.37 lakh crore, but several experts have termed it inadequate. Asked about the budget management, he said, "As the Chief of Defence Staff, my mandate is to prioritise the procurement of equipment keeping in mind the balanced modernisation of the three services."

General Rawat said that for better financial management, "the purchase of equipment should be done in a phased manner keeping in mind the downtime of equipment due to the mandatory servicing or overhauling of equipment." Because of this, the forces have started cutting down their bulk requirements into small ones like the decrease in order for Navy's requirement for 10 P-8I aircraft to six aircraft for the time being while same is being done in the Kamov-31 anti-submarine warfare choppers.

Rawat said that to control the rising pension budget from Rs 1.12 lakh crore to Rs 1.33 lakh crore, he would look at initiatives such as enhancing the retirement age of jawans and officers in the force. "I will give high priority to pension management through the increase in age of retirement progressively in the three services keeping in mind the operational requirements of the different arms and services," he said.

The budget for pensions has gone up drastically in the last decade mainly after the implementation of the One Rank One Pension (OROP) and the 7th Pay Commission. According to estimates, the enhancement of retirement age in the Army's services alone can delay the retirement of around 4 lakh jawans in the medical, ordnance and services corps.

The CDS also suggested the use of New Moti Bagh model for the construction of housing projects for the forces. "We should resource the defence budget by supplementing it through other means like getting additional funds by speeding up 'Make in India' in defence which will bring down the cost of equipment, central road infrastructure fund and using the New Moti Bagh model for the construction of buildings and houses," he said.

Under the model called New Moti Bagh, which is the housing colony of bureaucrats in the national capital, the forces would use the money received in lieu of defence land used by the state and Central governments for building around 1.3 lakh houses across military stations in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

MP: Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife in Jhansi

A 28-year-old man from Jhansi in Madhya Pradesh was booked for allegedly divorcing his wife through the banned triple talaq method, a Gwalior police official said on Sunday. His father and brother have also been booked for harassing the wo...

Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital in Delhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital.Further details are awaited. ANI...

Jayalalithaa was a very reluctant actor: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, who will next be seen essaying the role of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa in upcoming biographical drama Thalaivi -- has opened up about how much she resembles the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. The Queen actor re...

Pak PM Imran Khan on two-day visit to Malaysia after missing Muslim nations summit

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a two-day visit to Kuala Lumpur from Monday to placate the Malaysian leadership after he skipped a major summit of Muslim nations reportedly under pressure from Saudi Arabia. The Pakistan Fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020