Around 200 rounds fired during encounter between security forces, Naxals in Bokaro's Chattrochati

An encounter took place between security forces and Naxals on Sunday near the Chattrochati Police Station area, where more than 200 rounds were fired. "No one was injured. Around 200 rounds were fired from both sides. Police have fired mortar too. A massive search operation is underway," said P Murugun, SP Bokaro.

The encounter took place in Chattrochati's Gomia block. According to the police officials, a massive search operation is underway to get hold of the Naxals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

