Left Menu
Development News Edition

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

India will not tolerate five "murders" to avenge one, the lawyer representing the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, said here on Sunday as the Delhi High Court reserved its order on the indefinite suspension of the convicts' death sentence by a lower court.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 20:38 IST
India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer
Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer AP Singh talking to reporters in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

India will not tolerate five "murders" to avenge one, the lawyer representing the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, said here on Sunday as the Delhi High Court reserved its order on the indefinite suspension of the convicts' death sentence by a lower court. "The convicts have been in jail for the past seven years. There are four mothers (those of the convicts) on one side and one mother (victim's) on the other. So you have to decide whether you listen to the pain of four mothers or that of the one. India will not tolerate five death to avenge one (the victim)," Advocate AP Singh, representing the convicts, told reporters after the hearing.

Singh also alleged that a "media trial, political trial, trial with public sentiments" was happening in the case in view of the coming Delhi Assembly elections, and added that an "injustice" would be meted out if the four are hanged in a hurry. The Delhi High Court on Sunday reserved its order on a plea filed by the central government and Tihar Jail authorities challenging the order of Patiala House court which stayed the execution of the four convicts -- Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh.

The case pertains to the gang-rape and brutal murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people, including a juvenile, in Delhi. Apart from the four death row convicts, one of the accused in the matter, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail during the course of the trial.

The victim's mother has been demanding quick execution of the convicts to have the justice done. "The Centre was not a party to the case till 2019 but when execution is stayed sine die, petitions are filed and the case is heard on Saturday and Sunday. On social media, people are writing against me and my family. Why? Because I am giving importance to the Constitution of India?" Singh said.

"A Red Fort bomb blast convict Arif alias Ashfaq is alive in jail even though all his legal remedies have been exhausted. His special leave petition (SLP), review, curative and mercy petitions have been rejected. But Delhi government and Tihar Jail are not giving notice for his execution," Singh added. On the other hand, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said, "The court has reserved the order in the matter. We hope this judgement brings us closer to justice." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Former Nizamabad MP Narayana Reddy dies

Former Nizamabad MP and one of the protagonist of the Telangana statehood movement M Narayana Reddy died on Sunday after a brief illness at a private hospital. He was 89. He was to attend a civic felicitation programme on Sunday, Telangana ...

Man shot dead by UK police in London in 'terror-related' incident

A man was shot dead by armed Scotland Yard officers in south London on Sunday after several people were stabbed in a suspected terror-related incident. Emergency services, including paramedics and armed police, responded to gunshots on Stre...

Delhi polls: Vishwas Nagar constituency's development suffered under BJP, says Kejriwal

The development of Vishwas Nagar assembly constituency suffered because the BJP MLA did not let the AAP government work in the area, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Sunday. The East Delhi constituency was one of the three as...

Tax slab revision in budget will certainly impact consumers positively: Licious

Co-Founder, Licious, Indias largest Fresh Meat and Seafood brand, Vivek Gupta has lauded the Union Budget presented in the Parliament yesterday saying that the tax slab revision will certainly impact consumers positively. Finance Minister N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020