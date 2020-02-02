Left Menu
President Kovind inaugurates Kanha Santi Vanam in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday inaugurated the new global headquarters of Kanha Santi Vanam of the Ram Chanda mission in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana.

President Kovind inaugurates Kanha Santi Vanam in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district
President Ram Nath Kovind during the inauguration of the new global headquarters of Kanha Santi Vanam of the Ram Chanda mission here on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday inaugurated the new global headquarters of Kanha Santi Vanam of the Ram Chanda mission in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana. "In a world full of anxieties, uncertainties, insecurities and hostilities, the responsibilities of organizations like Ram Chandra Mission have increased manifold. They can provide the reassuring touch of a healer," the President, during an address at the event.

"In order to change the direction of humanity, we need to take on board larger and larger numbers of young persons and engage them in the endeavours of building a better world," he added. He also stated that the global community of the Ram Chandra Mission will contribute towards making the planet earth a better place and transforming humanity into a better community. (ANI)

