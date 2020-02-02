Police shoot man in London stabbing, incident described as terrorism

Police shot a man in south London on Sunday after several people were believed to have been stabbed in what police described as a terrorism-related incident.

"A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham (South London). At this stage, it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related," the police said on Twitter. Police said people should avoid the area.

The last such incident in London was in November when police shot dead a man wearing a fake suicide vest who stabbed two people to death and wounded three more before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders. Authorities called that a terrorist attack.

