NIA conducts raid at tral residence of suspended J-K DSP Davinder Singh
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid at the Tral residence of suspended Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police DSP Davinder Singh on Monday morning.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid at the Tral residence of suspended Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police DSP Davinder Singh on Monday morning.
Singh was arrested on charges of trying to assist terrorists to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir last month. The agency has earlier carried out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir, in connection with Davinder Singh.
The NIA has registered a case and begun investigations in connection with the arrest of Davinder Singh after it was instructed by the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 16. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Davinder Singh
- JK
- NIA
- Tral
- Jammu
- Ministry of Home Affairs
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Virginia's top House Republican warns "white supremacist garbage" to stay away from gun rally
Tennis-Final curtain looms for Wozniacki at Melbourne Park
China's Wuhan province reports 17 new pneumonia cases
Controversy over NITI Aayog member's remarks on Internet suspension in JK, says it is only used to watch 'dirty films'
Industrial Estate being set up in JK's Udhampur: Union minister