Meerut zone police arrests 47 PFI members, probe underway

Forty-seven people who are the members of Popular Front of India (PFI) have been arrested in Meerut zone till now, said Meerut Zone's Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Prashant Kumar.

  • Meerut (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 13:39 IST
  • Created: 03-02-2020 13:39 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Forty-seven people who are the members of Popular Front of India (PFI) have been arrested in Meerut zone till now, said Meerut Zone's Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Prashant Kumar. Among those arrested from the Meerut Zone, 21 are from Meerut, Nine from Ghaziabad, Six from Muzaffarnagar and 10 from Shamli.

He said that 75-80 more persons linked with PFI have been identified in the zone. "The Enforcement Directorate is inspecting the accounts. PFI network is also active in Shamli," said the official.

As many as 108 linked to Popular Front of India (PFI) have been arrested in the last four days in Uttar Pradesh in addition to the 25 who were arrested earlier, officials said on Monday. "108 people have been arrested in the last 4 days, they are in addition to the 25 who were arrested earlier," said Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Home Department.

"More information is being gathered about the organisation, including information about their financial transactions. We are also taking assistance from central agencies, our target is to identify them and take action," he added (ANI)

