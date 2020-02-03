Dassault Aviation to exhibit scaled-down model of Rafale fighter jet at DefExpo 2020

Dassault Aviation, which is going to take part for the first time at DefExpo 2020, will display a scale 1:10 Rafale mockup with the Indian colours "to pay tribute to the induction of the aircraft in the Indian Air Force". The DefExpo 2020 is going to be held in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow from February 5 to 8.

"For this first appearance at the exhibition, Dassault Aviation will display on its booth, located Hall 3, a scale 1:10 Rafale mockup with the Indian colours to pay tribute to the induction of the aircraft in the Indian Air Force (IAF)," the defence manufacturer said in a release on Monday. The first IAF Rafale handover to the government was held in Dassault Aviation Merignac facility on October 8 last year under the high patronage of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly.

A mockup at scale 1:10 of Rafale M (Rafale naval variant) will also be as well displayed to present capabilities of this Rafale variant taking part in the tender of 57 aircraft to equip Indian Navy aircraft carriers. A scale 1:10 Mirage 2000 I/TI mockup will show the Mirage 2000, the legendary spearhead aircraft of the IAF upgraded with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

In complement of the fighter aircraft expertise, a space dedicated to the 'Make in India' achievements of Dassault Aviation, will display 3 major pieces of Rafale engine doors manufactured in the Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL) facility in Nagpur. The first Falcon 2000 cockpit front section coming out of the DRAL facility at MIHAN, Nagpur was revealed on the occasion of Aero India in Bangalore in February 2019 before being sent to Dassault Aviation's Falcon final assembly line in France.

Chairman of Dassault Aviation Eric Trappier said Dassault Aviation is totally focused on supporting India in meeting the strategic and economic challenges of its inspiring vision for the future. "My decision to have Dassault Aviation to participate to DefExpo for the first time is the expression of our full dedication to contribute to India's outreach and our absolute conviction of the major role of India in the concert of nations, today and tomorrow" stated Trappier.

Larger infrastructures are currently being developed and will allow the ramp-up of DRAL capabilities towards the taking-off of an entire line of Falcon 2000 fully manufactured and assembled in India, thus paving the way towards future manufacturing and assembly of Rafale aircraft in India. (ANI) The theme of the DefExpo 2020 is 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub'. (ANI)

