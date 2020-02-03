Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dassault Aviation to exhibit scaled-down model of Rafale fighter jet at DefExpo 2020

Dassault Aviation, which is going to take part for the first time at DefExpo 2020, will display a scale 1

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 17:19 IST
Dassault Aviation to exhibit scaled-down model of Rafale fighter jet at DefExpo 2020
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Dassault Aviation, which is going to take part for the first time at DefExpo 2020, will display a scale 1:10 Rafale mockup with the Indian colours "to pay tribute to the induction of the aircraft in the Indian Air Force". The DefExpo 2020 is going to be held in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow from February 5 to 8.

"For this first appearance at the exhibition, Dassault Aviation will display on its booth, located Hall 3, a scale 1:10 Rafale mockup with the Indian colours to pay tribute to the induction of the aircraft in the Indian Air Force (IAF)," the defence manufacturer said in a release on Monday. The first IAF Rafale handover to the government was held in Dassault Aviation Merignac facility on October 8 last year under the high patronage of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly.

A mockup at scale 1:10 of Rafale M (Rafale naval variant) will also be as well displayed to present capabilities of this Rafale variant taking part in the tender of 57 aircraft to equip Indian Navy aircraft carriers. A scale 1:10 Mirage 2000 I/TI mockup will show the Mirage 2000, the legendary spearhead aircraft of the IAF upgraded with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

In complement of the fighter aircraft expertise, a space dedicated to the 'Make in India' achievements of Dassault Aviation, will display 3 major pieces of Rafale engine doors manufactured in the Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL) facility in Nagpur. The first Falcon 2000 cockpit front section coming out of the DRAL facility at MIHAN, Nagpur was revealed on the occasion of Aero India in Bangalore in February 2019 before being sent to Dassault Aviation's Falcon final assembly line in France.

Chairman of Dassault Aviation Eric Trappier said Dassault Aviation is totally focused on supporting India in meeting the strategic and economic challenges of its inspiring vision for the future. "My decision to have Dassault Aviation to participate to DefExpo for the first time is the expression of our full dedication to contribute to India's outreach and our absolute conviction of the major role of India in the concert of nations, today and tomorrow" stated Trappier.

Larger infrastructures are currently being developed and will allow the ramp-up of DRAL capabilities towards the taking-off of an entire line of Falcon 2000 fully manufactured and assembled in India, thus paving the way towards future manufacturing and assembly of Rafale aircraft in India. (ANI) The theme of the DefExpo 2020 is 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

SpiceJet offers 'free tickets' to flyers who are travelling to Delhi for voting on Feb 8

SpiceJet on Monday said it is offering hundreds of free tickets, where the base fare will be waived but taxes and other surcharges have to be paid, to select people who want to fly to Delhi to vote in the upcoming assembly elections on Febr...

Madrid's Barajas airport gradually reopens after closure due to drone

Madrids Barajas airport gradually reopened Monday afternoon after the detection of a drone by two pilots prompted a shutdown for more than an hour, said Enaire, the parent company of Spanish airport operator AENA.Twenty-six flights were rer...

Entertainment News Roundup: '1917' wins the best film; Weinstein trial revives #MeToo and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.1917 wins the best film and best director at BAFTA awardsFirst World War drama 1917 was the big winner at the BAFTAs on Sunday, picking up seven awards including best picture and d...

Eka collaborates with artisans from Telangana for LFW Summer Resort 2020

Fashion designer Rina Singhs label Eka has joined hands with Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Ltd TSCO to create a new collection to be showcased at the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. An initiative to em...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020