FACTBOX-UK's Johnson wants "suite of agreements" to cover post-Brexit EU ties

  • Updated: 03-02-2020 18:51 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

Britain set out the type of deal it wants to agree with the European Union on Monday, defining post-Brexit relations between the world's fifth largest economy and its biggest trading partner. Here are the main points, set out in a written statement to parliament by Prime Minister Boris Johnson:

- Johnson said there was "complete certainty" that a deal will be finished by the end of 2020. Britain is currently operating under EU rules during a time-limited transition period. "The UK will be leaving the single market and the customs union at the end of this year and stakeholders should prepare for that reality."

- Johnson said there were two types of deal available: 1. A deeper trading relationship on the lines of the free trade agreement the EU has with Canada.

2. A relationship based simply on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement deal agreed in Oct. 2019. - Any deal cannot include "any regulatory alignment, any jurisdiction for the CJEU (Court of Justice of the European Union) over the UK's laws, or any supranational control in any area, including the UK's borders and immigration policy."

- Johnson said he wants a "suite of agreements" covering: 1. A comprehensive free trade agreement covering substantially all trade.

2. An agreement on fisheries. 3. An agreement to cooperate in the area of internal security.

4. A number of more technical agreements covering areas such as aviation or civil nuclear cooperation. - All these should have "governance and dispute settlement arrangements appropriate to a relationship of sovereign equals."

"Future cooperation in other areas does not need to be managed through an international Treaty, still less through shared institutions".

