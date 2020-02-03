Jharkhand CM to hold Cabinet meeting on state budget

In the first meeting of the state Cabinet which will be held shortly, Chief Minister Hemant Soren is going to discuss the state budget session. "I will sit with officials and will let you know, several things will be considered," said Soren while speaking to reporters in Ranchi.

The Jharkhand Assembly had passed the supplementary budget of Rs 4210 crores in January. A sum of Rs 618.71 crores had been allocated to Home, Prison and Disaster Management Department while another sum of Rs 555.56 crores had been allocated to the power sector. 951.56 crore, in the state budget. (ANI)

