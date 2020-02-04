Investigation into Jamia violence at crucial stage, Centre tells Delhi HC
The investigation into the incident of violence at Jamia Millia Islamia during an anti-citizenship law protest was at a crucial stage, the Centre told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday. The submission before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar was made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta while seeking more time to file a report regarding the probe.
Taking note of the submission, the bench granted the Centre time till April 29 to file a reply. During the hearing, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for some students of Jamia, said 93 students and teachers filed complaints about alleged attacks on them by police but no FIR has been filed against the agency till date.
The other lawyers for the petitioners alleged that the government has not complied with the court order to file a response within four weeks of the last date of hearing on December 19. The bench, however, declined to pass any interim order and granted time till April 29 to the government to file a reply.
