Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investigation into Jamia violence at crucial stage, Centre tells Delhi HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 11:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 11:22 IST
Investigation into Jamia violence at crucial stage, Centre tells Delhi HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The investigation into the incident of violence at Jamia Millia Islamia during an anti-citizenship law protest was at a crucial stage, the Centre told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday. The submission before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar was made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta while seeking more time to file a report regarding the probe.

Taking note of the submission, the bench granted the Centre time till April 29 to file a reply. During the hearing, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for some students of Jamia, said 93 students and teachers filed complaints about alleged attacks on them by police but no FIR has been filed against the agency till date.

The other lawyers for the petitioners alleged that the government has not complied with the court order to file a response within four weeks of the last date of hearing on December 19. The bench, however, declined to pass any interim order and granted time till April 29 to the government to file a reply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks BJP leader to approach mentioning officer for date of hearing on his plea for removal of Shaheen Bagh protesters.

SC asks BJP leader to approach mentioning officer for date of hearing on his plea for removal of Shaheen Bagh protesters....

Health News Roundup: Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Brazil to declare emergency, quarantine people returning from coronavirus-hit WuhanAlarmed by the growing risks of a new coronavirus, Brazil has decided to repatriate Brazilians from Wuha...

Macau to close casinos for two weeks over virus

Macau on Tuesday said it will temporarily close down all casinos as the gambling hub battles the deadly coronavirus, cutting off the lifeblood of the citys economy. The move came as the former Portuguese colony confirmed its tenth confirmed...

BJP leader seeks urgent hearing in SC for removal of protestors from Shaheen Bagh

BJP leader seeks urgent hearing in SC for removal of protestors from Shaheen Bagh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020