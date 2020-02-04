Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP leader seeks urgent SC hearing for removal of Shaheen Bagh protestors

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 12:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 12:24 IST
BJP leader seeks urgent SC hearing for removal of Shaheen Bagh protestors
A visual of the protest from Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court asked a Delhi BJP leader on Tuesday to approach its mentioning officer to get an early date for hearing of his plea seeking the removal of hundreds of anti-citizenship law protestors occupying a road-stretch in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area. BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg has urged the top court for an urgent hearing, considering the difficulty faced by residents due to the nearly-two-month-long protest on a road connecting Delhi and Noida. Also, various other arterial roads of Delhi have been facing traffic congestion due the protest.

Restrictions have been imposed on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch and Okhla underpass since December 15, when hundreds of women sat on a protest against the amended law. "You go to the mentioning officer," the SC bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde told Garg.

Saying that the law-enforcement machinery has been "held hostage to the whims and fancies of the protesters," the plea has sought laying down of guidelines for protests leading to obstruction of public place. "It is disappointing that the state machinery is muted and silent spectator at hooliganism and vandalism of the protesters who are threatening the existential efficacy of the democracy and the rule of law and had already taken the law-and-order situation in their own hand," said the plea.

It said the Shaheen Bagh protest is "undoubtedly within the constitutional parameter" but it has lost its legality as constitutional protections were being "blatantly and brazenly flouted and violated." The State has a duty to protect the fundamental rights of its citizens, who have been facing trouble due to the road blockade, it said.

"Hence, it is urgently required that the public places must not be allowed to be abused and misused for ulterior and mala fide purposes such as staging protest against the constitution amendment in the heart of the capital city and thereby causing incalculable hardships and difficulties to the common people," it said. It said a similar plea was filed by another litigant in the Delhi High Court, which on January 14 directed the local authority to deal with the situation. The litigant has filed an appeal in the apex court against the high court order and sought supervision of the situation in Shaheen Bagh by a retired Supreme Court judge or a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Disabled Chinese boy dies while father in virus quarantine

A disabled boy has died after being left to fend for himself when his father was quarantined over the deadly new coronavirus in China. Yan Cheng, who was confined to a wheelchair because of cerebral palsy, was abandoned at home when his fat...

North Korea making 'all-out efforts' to guard against virus

Seoul, Feb 4 AP North Korea said Tuesday it was mobilizing 30,000 health workers everyday in its all-out efforts to guard against the spread of a virus from neighboring China. North Korea hasnt reported any case of the new coronavirus, but ...

Pakistan opt to bat against India in U-19 World Cup semifinal

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first semifinal of U-19 World Cup here on Tuesday. TeamsIndia Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Verma, Priyam Garg captain, Dhruv Jurel, Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, R...

'Ye Ravan ke aulad hain': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury labels BJP over Hegde's remark

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Tuesday attacked the BJP over Anantkumar Hegdes controversial remark on Mahatma Gandhi and termed the party as Ravan ke aulad children of Ravana. Aaj ye Mahatma Gandhi ko gaali det...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020