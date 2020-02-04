Evaluation begins for division of Rampur Nawab's property among kin
The Supreme Court has asked Rampur district judge to evaluate the property of the last Nawab of Rampur, Raza Ali Khan and prepare the scheme of distribution among the kin of the Nawab.
"As per the court's order, we are assessing the movable and immovable assets of the Nawab. There are around five properties - Kothi Shahbad, Nawa Station, Benazir Bagh, Khasbagh Palace, and Kunda...The district court has appointed commissioners for the evaluation of the properties. We will prepare the scheme of distribution after evaluation," said Arun Kumar Saxena, advocate.
Ruled by the Nawabs, the Rampur estate came into existence in 1774. It was one of the first princely Estate to accede to India in 1949 after Independence. (ANI)
