Om Birla, Harivansh pay tribute to former speaker Ayyangar
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Tuesday paid floral tributes to the second speaker of Lok Sabha, in independent India, MA Ayyangar, on his birth anniversary.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Tuesday paid floral tributes to the second speaker of Lok Sabha, in independent India, MA Ayyangar, on his birth anniversary. Madabhooshi Ananthasayanam Ayyangar was born on 4 February 1891 at Tiruchanur near the spiritual town of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.
Ayyangar was unanimously elected to preside over the Lok Sabha on 8th March 1956, after the sudden demise of the first Speaker of the Lok Sabha, GV Mavalankar. He was, again, elected the Speaker of the Second Lok Sabha in 1957. (ANI)
