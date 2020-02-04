Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to visit Assam on Feb 7, will attend celebrations of signing Bodo agreement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kokrajhar on February 7 to participate in the celebrations of the signing of the Bodo agreement.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 13:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 13:03 IST
PM Modi to visit Assam on Feb 7, will attend celebrations of signing Bodo agreement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kokrajhar on February 7 to participate in the celebrations of the signing of the Bodo agreement. The visit comes days after the government signed a tripartite agreement with representatives of all factions of the banned National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi.

It will be the first visit of Prime Minister Modi since the state witnessed anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. Over four lakh people from the Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD) districts and all over Assam are expected to attend the programme, a government release said.

The Bodo groups have been demanding a separate state of Bodoland for the last 50 years. The movement has resulted in extensive violence and loss of hundreds of lives over the years. The Assam government will organise a cultural programme of ethnic groups of the state to showcase the diversity of the region.

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering to hail the historic Bodo Agreement signed in January this year, by including the leading stakeholders under one framework. He had said that the agreement is inspired by the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas' and the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat'.

"Over 1615 cadres of different factions of the NDFB have surrendered their arms and joined the mainstream within two days of the signing of the agreement," read the release. A special package of Rs 1,500 Crore is earmarked for the development of the region.

"The recent signing of the Bru-Reang Agreement signed by the Government of India and Governments of Mizoram, Tripura, to provide relief and succour to over 35,000 Bru-Reang Refugees and the surrendering of over 85 Cadres of the NLFT in Tripura stand testimony to the continued commitment and vision of the Prime Minister for the overall development and peace of the North-East", the statement said. In "Mann Ki Baat" programme on the Republic Day, the Prime Minister gave a clarion call to all those on the path of violence to return to the mainstream and lay down arms.

"On the solemn occasion of Republic Day, I would appeal to anyone in any part of the country, who's still seeking solutions to problems through violence and weapons, to return to the mainstream. They should have faith in their own capabilities and the capabilities of this country to resolve issues peacefully", he had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons strip down to sunbathe in Miami

American supermodel Kendall Jenner and basketball player Ben Simmons seemed to be liking each others company as they were spotted enjoying a poolside date in Miami, Florida. The two were pictured looking relaxed and enjoying themselves in t...

Macau to close casinos for two weeks over virus

Macau, Feb 4 AFP Macau on Tuesday said it will temporarily close all casinos as the gambling hub battles the deadly coronavirus, cutting off the lifeblood of the citys economy. The move came as the former Portuguese colony confirmed its ten...

AAP releases manifesto for Delhi polls, says vision is to make every family prosperous.

AAP releases manifesto for Delhi polls, says vision is to make every family prosperous....

An artiste should be socially conscious: Anurag Kashyap

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has said that an artiste should essentially talk about rights and be socially conscious. A creative person should not become indifferent and stop talking about his rights, he said on Monday when he was here to inau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020