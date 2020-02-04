Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulgarian president raps government over graft, says it endangers nation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sofia
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 19:18 IST
Bulgarian president raps government over graft, says it endangers nation
Image Credit: Flickr

Bulgaria's president accused the centre-right government on Tuesday of endangering the survival of the state through its failure to tackle endemic corruption. In a strongly worded televised address to the nation, President Rumen Radev said he was "withdrawing my confidence" in the government, a symbolic act to demonstrate his dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's management.

The president in Bulgaria has a largely ceremonial role. He can veto legislation but parliament can override the veto on a second attempt. However he can try to shape public opinion and appoints some key officials. "This government and administration are leading to the collapse of the state and depriving us of our future as a nation," Radev, a former air force commander, said in his live televised address.

"Today we are witnessing an acute crisis in governance at all levels, a lack of will to reform and fight corruption." Borissov returned to power in 2017 for his third term since 2009, promising that his coalition government would spur economic growth and increase incomes in the European Union's poorest member state.

Borissov dismissed Radev's criticism as "direct interference into the independence of the authorities". Bulgaria has seen steady economic growth on his watch and some improvements in infrastructure, mostly funded by the EU, but has made scant progress towards stamping out graft, jailing corrupt officials and businessmen and overhauling an inefficient, creaking judiciary.

The European Commission has repeatedly taken Bulgaria to task over its record in the areas of rule of law and white-collar crime. Last month Borissov's government survived a fourth parliamentary vote of no-confidence filed by the opposition Socialists over water shortages affecting thousands of people in a region of western Bulgaria.

Last week the head of the state Gambling Commission resigned after being detained in connection with an investigation into gambling tycoon Vasil Bozhkov over allegations of serious financial violations in the gambling industry. The U.S. ambassador to Bulgaria, Herro Mustafa, said on Tuesday Washington would soon announce the name of the first Bulgarian citizen to be barred from entering the United States because of corruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street recovery continues on China stimulus measures

Gains in technology heavyweights helped Wall Streets main indexes climb for the second day on Tuesday, with fresh intervention by Chinas central bank calming investors nerves. China injected 1.7 trillion yuan 242.74 billion via reverse repo...

Putin remains coy on his future political plans

Moscow, Feb 4 AP Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that a nationwide vote on constitutional changes he proposed wouldnt be used to extend his current term in office, but remained tight-lipped about his future political plans. Kr...

UPDATE 1-Weinstein accuser who broke down on stand faces third day of cross-examination

A woman who says Harvey Weinstein raped her is expected to face her third day of cross-examination by the former Hollywood producers lawyer on Tuesday, after the previous day was cut short when she broke down in sobs on the witness stand. J...

Bangladesh drug kingpins surrender as deadly crackdown continues

Coxs Bazar, Feb 4 AFP Dozens of Bangladeshi drug kingpins surrendered in a meth hub along the border with Myanmar, authorities said Tuesday, as fears grow over a Philippines-style violent crackdown against traffickers. Addiction to yaba, a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020