Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP leader seeks urgent SC hearing for removal of Shaheen Bagh protestors

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 19:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 19:27 IST
BJP leader seeks urgent SC hearing for removal of Shaheen Bagh protestors

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked a Delhi BJP leader to approach its mentioning officer for urgent listing of his plea seeking removal of hundreds of anti-citizenship law protestors occupying a stretch of road in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was urged by lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi, appearing for BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg, that the plea be listed for an urgent hearing considering the difficulty faced by residents due to the nearly-two-month-long protest on a road connecting Delhi and Noida.

"You go to the mentioning officer," said the bench which also comprised Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant. Later during the day, the lawyer mentioned the matter before the mentioning officer who assured urgent listing of the PIL, provided defects are cured.

The plea also said that various other arterial roads of Delhi have been facing traffic congestion due the protest at Shaheen Bagh. Restrictions have been imposed on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch and Okhla underpass since December 15, when hundreds of women sat on a protest against the amended law.

Saying that the law enforcement machinery has been "held hostage to the whims and fancies of the protesters," the plea has sought laying down of guidelines for protests leading to obstruction of public place. "It is disappointing that the state machinery is muted and silent spectator at hooliganism and vandalism of the protesters who are threatening the existential efficacy of the democracy and the rule of law and had already taken the law and order situation in their own hand," said the plea.

It said the Shaheen Bagh protest is "undoubtedly within the constitutional parameter" but it has lost its legality as constitutional protection were being "blatantly and brazenly flouted and violated". The State has a duty to protect the fundamental rights of its citizens, who have been facing trouble due to the road blockade, it said.

"Hence, it is urgently required that the public places must not be allowed to be abused and misused for ulterior and mala fide purposes such as staging protest against the constitution amendment in the heart of the capital city and thereby causing incalculable hardships and difficulties to the common people," it said. It said a similar plea was filed by another litigant in the Delhi High Court, which on January 14 directed the local authority to deal with the situation. The litigant has filed an appeal in the apex court against the high court order and sought supervision of the situation in Shaheen Bagh by a retired Supreme Court judge or a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court.

Meanwhile, the apex court has already listed for hearing on February 7 a similar plea filed by lawyer and activist Amit Sahni. Sahni has filed a special leave petition in the apex court against the Delhi High Court's order directing the local authority to deal with the situation keeping in mind the law and order.

The plea has sought directions to the police to ensure smooth traffic flow on Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch. It has sought supervision of the situation in Shaheen Bagh, where several women are sitting on protest, by a retired Supreme Court judge or a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court in order to circumvent any violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Raj govt to begin recruitment for 88 posts in Jodhpur Agricultural University

The Rajasthan government has approved filling of 88 posts in Agricultural University, Jodhpur and its affiliated colleges, an official statement said on Tuesday. Of the total posts, 58 are academic and 30 are non-academic. The recruitment t...

10% TDS only on dividend paid by mutual funds, not on redemption of units: Tax dept

The tax department on Tuesday clarified that the Budget proposal of 10 per cent TDS will be applicable only on dividend payment by mutual funds and not on gain arising out of redemption of units. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in B...

Gati Ltd reports Rs 5 lakh loss in Dec qtr

Supply chain solutions provider Gati Ltd has reported a consolidated loss of Rs 5.15 lakh during the quarter ended December 31, 2019.The company had clocked Rs 4.21 crore profit in the year ago quarter, Gati Ltd said in a BSE filing.Its tot...

Nitish returns to Patna after wrapping up election tour in

The Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday returned to the state capital after wrapping up his election campaign tour in Delhi, official sources said. The JDU national president had gone to Delhi on Saturday to seek support for his p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020