Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unable to block Jio 4G signals in Tihar jail, authorities tell HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 20:40 IST
Unable to block Jio 4G signals in Tihar jail, authorities tell HC

Prison authorities informed the Delhi High Court Tuesday that mobile signals, especially of Jio 4G, could not be blocked inside Tihar Jail with the technology they have and state-run C-DOT has been asked to develop a prototype jammer to prevent illegal communications by prisoners. The high court was hearing a PIL initiated by it after receiving a letter from a life convict alleging that jail authorities were involved in various illegal activities such as extortion of money, supply of drugs, mobile phones and other prohibited items.

It further alleged that prisoners were being "tortured like animals" by the jail authorities. After receiving the letter in 2018 the court had asked a jail visiting judge to investigate the allegations and file a report.

The judge, in his report in April 2019, informed the court that the allegation of prohibited items being found inside the prison, and of jail authorities extorting money from prisoners for providing basic right of one hour release per day, was established based on statements of various inmates. The case was being heard on Tuesday by a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar.

During the hearing Delhi government standing counsel Rahul Mehra told the bench that the officials who were involved in the extortion racket, according to the report, have been suspended and departmental inquiry has been initiated against them. Besides, he also told the bench that over 5,000 CCTV cameras were being installed inside the prison and 50 body cameras have been purchased for the searching teams and two full body scanners were going to be procured to scan for items swallowed by inmates during a search or while entering the prison.

Regarding installation of the CCTV cameras, the bench said such systems should all be put up inside the offices of the jail officials and ought not to be confined only to monitor the inmates. Mehra agreed with the court's suggestion, saying "we can do that and we should".

He further told the court that to combat the menace of illegal usage of mobile phones inside the jail, the prison authorities said they are exploring effective means or technology, like jammers. Mehra said that during testing of jammers, provided by Electronics Corporation of India Limited, it was found that mobile signals, especially of Jio 4G, were not effectively blocked inside the prison.

Subsequently, "it was decided that Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) may take up as a pilot project for identifying viable jamming solutions to prevent unauthorised communications from jail premises and develop a prototype jammer for this purpose", Mehra told the court which listed the matter for further hearing on April 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark confiscates Indian-origin tycoon’s London property

The Danish investigative authorities have announced the confiscation of a multi-million-pound property owned by a Dubai-based Indian-origin tycoon in central London over alleged tax fraud. Sanjay Shah denies any wrongdoing and his spokesper...

Russian firm sues French far-right party for unpaid debt

Moscow, Feb 4 AFP A Russian firm is suing Frances far-right National Rally RN party, led by Marine Le Pen, for failing to repay a multi-million euro loan, court documents revealed. Court documents filed at the website of Moscows Court of Ar...

Three suspected coronavirus patients admitted to Jaipur hospital

Three suspected coronavirus patients were admitted to Jaipurs SMS Hospital on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the test report of the four patients whose samples were collected on Monday in different districts is awaited.Three people approached the hosp...

Sonia stable, condition improving: Hospital authorities

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is undergoing treatment for a stomach infection at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, is stable and her condition has improved, the hospital authorities said on Tuesday. Gandhi was admitted to the hospital...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020