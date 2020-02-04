Israeli national arrested with charas remanded to 3-day police custody

A court in Himachal Pradesh's Kallu district on Tuesday sent an Israeli national, who was arrested with charas, to three-day police custody. Borov, 42, a resident of Jerusalem, was arrested after the Kullu police seized 2.5 kg of charas from his possession during checking at TCP Bajaura on Sunday night. He was travelling in a Delhi-bound private bus from Manali.

Borov was produced in the court on Tuesday, which remanded him to three-day police custody, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said. During investigation, the accused was taken to the room in the Vashith area which he had taken on rent and 1.5 kg more charas was seized from there, he said. PTI DJI AQS

