Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF chief says Argentina's economic measures point toward restoring stability

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Buenos Aires
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 05:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 05:18 IST
IMF chief says Argentina's economic measures point toward restoring stability
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday that she had a "productive" meeting with Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman and that measures the country has adopted point toward restoring economic stability and protecting the poor.

Georgieva said in a statement issued after their meeting in Rome the IMF is aware of Argentina's difficulties and a staff mission to Buenos Aires next week will be an opportunity to learn more about the country's debt strategy.

"In this regard, the measures adopted thus far go in the direction of restoring macroeconomic stability and protecting the poor," Georgieva said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Texting while walking more dangerous than talking on phone: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK to send another civilian aircraft to help Britons leave Wuhan

Britains Foreign Office said late on Tuesday that it will charter another civilian aircraft to help British nationals and their dependents leave Chinas Wuhan for the UK on Sunday amidst the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.The Foreign Off...

Sports News Roundup: Pysyk hat trick helps Panthers beat Leafs; Nevada sportsbooks win big on Chiefs' Super Bowl and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NHL roundup Pysyk hat trick helps Panthers beat LeafsMike Hoffman scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Mark Pysyk had three goals, and the visiting Florida Panthers o...

Flight carrying New Zealanders, Australians leaves virus-hit Wuhan

A flight carrying New Zealanders, Australians and citizens of smaller Pacific countries who were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan is expected to arrive in Auckland later on Wednesday, authorities said. Governments around the world h...

Mets sale to billionaire Cohen reportedly in trouble

An anticipated buyout of New York Mets owner Fred Wilpon by billionaire Steve Cohen is on life support, according to the New York Post. The Post reported Tuesday that sources confirmed hedge fund manager Cohen is ending negotiations to purc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020