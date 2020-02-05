Bengaluru Crime Branch arrests two drug peddlers, probe underway
City Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru City have arrested two drug peddlers from Kerala and have seized banned products from their possession.
According to officials the arrested persons have been identified as Shinto Thomas (35) of Wayanad and Tajudden Talat (29) of Thiruvananthapuram.
"We have seized 4 kg 350 grams of Hashish oil, 21.5 kgs of Ganja, Rs. 9300 cash, two mobile phones, two ganja crushing tools, and 625 empty boxes and other articles from them", police said in a statement. (ANI)
