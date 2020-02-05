Govt seized of the matter: MHA on proposal to draft law to specifically handle lynching cases

On the proposal to draft a law to specifically handle cases of lynching, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said that the Central government is seized of the matter.

"A Group of Ministers was constituted by the Government to deliberate on the matter and make recommendations. The Group of Ministers has since met and the Government is seized of the matter," Rai said in a written reply in Parliament.

"Lynching incidents can be dealt with under Section 300 and 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Section 302 provides that whoever commits murder shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life and shall also be liable to fine. Offence of murder is a cognizable, non-bailable and non-compoundable offence," Rai added. (ANI)

