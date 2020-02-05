China says air force will participate in Singapore Airshow
China's air force will participate in the upcoming Singapore Airshow, the country's defense ministry said on Wednesday, at a time when concerns over the spread of a virus from China are overshadowing Asia's biggest aerospace and defense event.
China's defense ministry said in a post on its official WeChat account that its air force had been invited by Singapore to take part in the airshow between Feb 5-18, adding that it would nine aircraft and more than 100 personnel.
