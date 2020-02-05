Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-IMF sees 'important moment' for Argentine debt restructuring

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 17:33 IST
UPDATE 3-IMF sees 'important moment' for Argentine debt restructuring

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday that now was a "very important moment for Argentina" to enact policies for successful debt restructuring. Speaking at a Vatican conference on economic solidarity, she told Reuters that the policies must stabilise the Argentine economy and ensure that the most vulnerable in society are not left out.

Georgieva and Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman, who is also at the conference, held what both said were constructive talks on the Latin American country's debt crisis on Tuesday night. "It is very important moment for Argentina to put in place policies that are going to stabilize the economy, lead to successful debt restructuring and respond to the expectations of people that those who are the most vulnerable not be left out," she said.

Guzman told Reuters that his talks with Georgieva were "very good and constructive", while she told reporters that it was a "very constructive meeting". Argentina needs to restructure $100 billion in sovereign debt with creditors, including the IMF, amid a steep recession with inflation above 50%

The Vatican conference at the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences brought together more than 25 government officials, religious authorities, and economists, including Joseph Stiglitz, the 2001 Nobel economics laureate. "We are going to discuss how the world economy can be more oriented towards the needs of everyone, how it can serve the aspirations of all people and it (the Vatican) is a good place to have that discussion," said Georgieva, who is Bulgarian.

Last Friday, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez met Pope Francis and said the pontiff, who is also Argentine and lived through a previous debt crisis when he was archbishop of Buenos Aires, had promised him to do everything he could to help with the current one. Fernandez has promised to bridge social divisions and roll out a massive credit system with low rates to bolster domestic demand, and to boost spending to address hunger and poverty.

Stiglitz told the conference that the current Argentine debt crisis gave the world an opportunity "to show that there is an alternative approach to the one that has failed persistently in the past". He called for "a framework that simultaneously should appeal to notions of economic rationality and to our sense of social solidarity, a common humanity, which at this point in history seems so under attack".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Climate takes centre stage at Siemens shareholder meet

Munich, Feb 5 AFP Under fire from climate protesters over his companys part in a massive coal mine project, Siemens chief executive Joe Kaeser hammered home the groups green credentials at its annual general meeting Wednesday. Siemens did n...

Russia's Putin proposes stripping pharmacy licences for raising anti-virus mask prices

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed stripping pharmacies of their licences if they raise prices for anti-virus masks amid the coronavirus outbreak.Russia, which last week reported its first two cases of the virus, has res...

Coronavirus is 'new layer of uncertainty' for economy: ECB's Lagarde

Paris, Feb 5 AFP The spread of the novel coronavirus in China and beyond presents a new layer of uncertainty for the European economy, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said Wednesday.While the threat of a trade war between the ...

Matter of survival for Shiv Sena in alliance: Cong's Nitin Raut warns Thackeray for supporting CAA

In a blistering attack at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for favouring the CAA, Congress leader Nitin Raut on Wednesday said the support extended to the amended Citizenship act by Maha Vikas Aghadi leader was a matter of surviv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020