Surrendered rebel deposes in court against `Maoist' couple

A surrendered rebel deposed before a court here on Wednesday during an ongoing trial against alleged Maoists Arun Bhelke and his wife Kanchan Nanaware. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested the couple in 2014, alleging that they were members of the `Golden Corridor Committee' of Maoists and trying to recruit cadres from slums.

They are charged under terrorism-related provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Nirangsai Madavi alias Gopi, who hails from Gadchiroli in eastern Maharashtra, was part of the Maoist movement from 2002 before he surrendered before police.

In his statement to the ATS, Gopi had claimed that Bhelke and Nanaware were active members of the banned CPI (Maoist). Gopi was produced before additional sessions judge S R Navandar and examined by prosecutor Vikas Shah on Wednesday.

Gopi identified Bhelke in the court. Bhelke was closely associated with top Maoist leaders, he claimed. Kanchan Nanaware provided medical aid to Maoist cadres, the witness said.

Nanaware could not be produced as she is undergoing treatment at the Sassoon General Hospital, prosecution informed the court. Defense lawyer Rohan Nahar alleged during the cross- examination that Gopi had been tutored by the police.

Gopi refuted his claim. The next hearing of the case will be on February 15.

PTI SPK KRK KRK.

