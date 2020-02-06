Eight civilians dead, others missing in Houthi missile attack in Yemen's Marib
The Information Minister in the Yemeni government backed by Saudi Arabia, Muammar Al-Iryani tweeted on Wednesday that four women and four children died while others went missing in a Houthi ballistic missile attack over the populated district of Rawda in Marib.
Iran-aligned Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemeni
- Saudi Arabia
- Houthi
- Iran
- Marib
