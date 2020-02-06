Left Menu
Development News Edition

Miscarriage of justice, President rejected incomplete mercy petition: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Advocate AP Singh, representing the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, on Thursday said that the President of India carried out a "complete miscarriage of justice" by rejecting the incomplete mercy petition of convict Akshay Kumar.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 16:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 16:41 IST
Miscarriage of justice, President rejected incomplete mercy petition: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer
Advocate AP Singh, who is representing the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, talking to reporters in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Advocate AP Singh, who is the lawyer for the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, on Thursday said that the President of India carried out a "complete miscarriage of justice" by rejecting the incomplete mercy petition of convict Akshay Kumar. "Today, through media reports, I heard that the mercy petition on behalf of Akshay Kumar was rejected by President of India. In this regard, I want to clarify that on January 31, 2020, an incomplete mercy petition was filed before the President by the family member of Akshay," Singh told reporters.

President Ram Nath Kovind had, on Wednesday, rejected the mercy petition of convict Akshay. So far, mercy petitions of Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh have also been rejected. "I respect the President very much and he is a Constitutional body. But this is a complete miscarriage of justice by President of India. I will file a complete mercy petition tomorrow," Singh said.

"I had handed over the mercy petition to the family member of Akshay Kumar, to file complete documents as per the guidelines of the President. Due to a misunderstanding and being an illiterate person, they (family of Akshay) filed an incomplete mercy petition before President of India on behalf of Akshay, on January 31, 2020," he added. Singh said that during a hearing in Delhi High Court, Solicitor General and Delhi's counsel had also accepted the fact that an incomplete mercy petition was pending before the President.

"On Feb 1, I had moved an application before the President's secretariat central registry centre in New Delhi, with the ingredients that the petition filed on behalf of Akshay Kumar was incomplete, without affidavit, signature of Akshay, attestation satisfied by the jail, character, economic situation, condition, criminal record of the convict," he said. He said that it is a very important point to file a complete mercy petition in the matter.

"I also request the President of India not to take any action on the mercy petition filed on January 31, 2020, and also record that take this application on record for kind perusal of the matter," Singh said. Meanwhile, Supreme Court today agreed to hear on Friday Central government's appeal against Delhi High Court order, which rejected its plea to separately execute the four convicts in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Basmati rice genome sequenced by scientists

Scientists have mapped the complete genome of two basmati rice varieties, including one that is drought-tolerant and resistant to bacterial disease. The findings, published in the journal Genome Biology, also show that basmati rice is a hyb...

Nirbhaya case: Court seeks convicts' response on Tihar's plea for fresh death warrants

A Delhi court Thursday sought by tomorrow the response of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case on the plea of Tihar jail authorities seeking issuance of fresh death warrants against them. Additional Sessions...

Eurofins announces acquisition of all assets of Gomti Life Sciences

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Feb 6 ANIBusinessWire India Eurofins, through Eurofins Advinus, acquires all assets of Gomti Life Sciences Private Limited through a business transfer agreement. The assets include a fully equipped state-of-the-ar...

Ninety-year-old "chef of the poor" cooks it up for Rome's homeless

Dino Impagliazzo dices onions like a master chef and makes a mean vegetable soup, but most of his loyal customers cant afford to buy even a breadstick.Sprightly despite his 90 years, Impagliazzo is known as Romes chef of the poor. Three day...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020