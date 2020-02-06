DGCA advices airlines to follow Vishaka Guidelines to address sexual harassment cases

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday advised all airlines to ensure compliance of 'Vishaka Guidelines' to address the sexual harassment cases. The DGCA has sent a directive to all airlines over issues concerning sexual harassment of women employees.

The authority passed the directive as it is receiving many complaints from female pilots and cabin crew regarding harassment "We've received many complaints from female pilots and cabin crew regarding harassment," the DGCA said.

The Vishaka Guidelines are a set of procedural guidelines for use in cases of sexual harassment at workplace. They were formulated by the Supreme Court in 1997 and were superseded in 2013 by the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

