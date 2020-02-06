28-year old man awarded death sentence by Telangana court for

A 28-year old man was sentenced to death on Thursday by a court in Telangana for rape and murder of two minor girls since 2015 in Hajipur in Yadadri Bhongir district. First Additional Sessions Judge in Nalgonda SVV Nath Reddy awarded the capital punishment to Srinivas Reddy under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

He also sentenced the man to life imprisonment in the case related to the rape and murder of a third girl. Reddy was arrested on April 30 last year on charges of rape and murder of a girl after her decomposed body was found in a well.

During interrogation, he confessed to of having killed two more girls earlier after sexually assaulting them..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.