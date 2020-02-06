Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Kovind confers International Gandhi Awards for Leprosy to Dr NS Dharmashaktu

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday presented the International Gandhi Awards for Leprosy to Dr N S Dharmashaktu under the Indian nomination (individual) category and the Leprosy Mission Trust under the institutional category.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 19:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 19:32 IST
President Kovind confers International Gandhi Awards for Leprosy to Dr NS Dharmashaktu
President Kovind presents International Gandhi Awards for Leprosy to Dr N S Dharmashaktu on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday presented the International Gandhi Awards for Leprosy to Dr N S Dharmashaktu under the Indian nomination (individual) category and the Leprosy Mission Trust under the institutional category. Speaking on the occasion, the President said: "In our fight against Leprosy, we have achieved a lot over the years. We have successfully accomplished levels of leprosy elimination defined as less than one case per ten thousand population."

"The stigma and prejudice against leprosy have reduced considerably. However, new cases continue to occur and high-burden pockets of the disease do exist," he said. The President said that the major challenge in leprosy control activities lies in sustaining the same level of focus and commitment especially in low-resource settings where equity of access is an issue."We need to intensify our efforts towards early detection of leprosy cases, provide equitable access to appropriate treatment and provide integrated leprosy services in the geographically focused areas," he said.

The President said that more than the medical condition, the social stigma attached to the disease persists, which is a cause for concern. Underlining the need to spread awareness on leprosy, he said: "We have to become aware and educated on this disease and its different dimensions, and spread that awareness among our communities. We need to empower those who have been discriminated on account of leprosy through advocacy and information dissemination." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Rajya Sahba adopts motion of thanks to President's Address, opposition stages walkout

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday adopted the motion of thanks to the Presidents Address after a reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and walkout of opposition parties. The motion was adopted by a voice vote.Several opposition parties staged a w...

Rajasthan power commission approves up to 11pc hike in electricity tariffs

The Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission on Thursday revised the power tariff for different categories of consumers with a projected revenue increase of nearly Rs 4,800 crore annually. The overall increase in power tariff is 11 per c...

Vegans see green shoots in meat-loving Nigeria

When Nigerian chef Olasore Osidele became a vegan six years ago, people warned him that cutting out meat was questioning Gods plan.I dont want to harm any animal, he said, but some Christians find not eating meat almost religiously offensiv...

Kalyani Group, Bulgaria's Arsenal sign MoU to manufacture small arms

Kalyani group and Bulgarian company Arsenal signed an MoU on Thursday to manufacture small arms and ammunition in India, according to a press release. Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited KSSL and Arsenal will be aggressively developing a manu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020