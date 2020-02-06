Delhi court sends Sharjeel Imam to judicial custody for 6 days

A Delhi court Thursday sent Sharjeel Imam, arrested on sedition charges, to judicial custody for six days, his lawyer said. Imam was produced at the residence of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak in the evening amidst high security, said the lawyer, appearing for the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) research scholar.

Imam was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on January 28 for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here and in Aligarh. He was brought to Delhi the next day.

The court had earlier sent Imam to 3-day police custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

