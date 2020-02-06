UK PM Johnson backs U.S. peace plan in call with Netanyahu
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated his support for a U.S. Middle East peace plan and a two-state solution in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday.
Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem, dependent on Palestinians taking steps to become self-governing, in an attempt to achieve a peace breakthrough. Palestinian leaders have rejected the plan.
