Texas executes man accused of killing five family members
Texas on Thursday executed a man who was convicted for shooting and killing his 29-year-old wife and his two daughters, as well as his father-in-law and sister-in-law, shortly after smoking crack in 2002.
Abel Ochoa, 47, was executed by lethal injection and pronounced dead at the state's death chamber in Huntsville at 6:48 p.m. CST, 17 years after a jury found him guilty of capital murder, according to a statement by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
