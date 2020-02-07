UP: Man held guilty for wife's death in 2016, quantum of punishment on Feb 10

A fast track court here held a man guilty for burning his wife to death in 2016. Fast track judge Nishant Dev on Thursday fixed February 10 for pronouncing the quantum of convict Rajiv Panvar's punishment.

The court, though, has acquitted the convict's father Iqbal and mother Vimla due to lack of evidence in the case. According to the prosecution, the convict's wife Rajni died after being set ablaze by her in-laws over a dowry dispute at Baili village in Budhana area of the district on February 27, 2016.

Rajni's brother Sunil Punia had lodged a complaint against his brother-in-law alleging that his sister was married to Rajiv since 2007 and was constantly harassed by her in-laws. Punia had said that she was burned to death for failing to fulfil their demand for more dowry.

