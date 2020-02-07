Allahabad HC dismisses petition seeking permission to hold anti-CAA protest

The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking a direction from it to Firozabad district authorities to allow a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The petitioner, Firozabad-resident Mohammad Furqan, had approached the court saying some students want to protest against the CAA but the district authorities are not giving them permission.

Dismissing the petition, a two-judge bench comprising Justice Bharti Sapru and Justice Piyush Agrawal said, "It is not in the national interest to give any relief to the petitioner at all. If the petitioner is a citizen of India, he must maintain peace at any cost. We are not inclined to interfere in the matter". The state counsel had earlier submitted that public properties were damaged in the December 20 violence at many places in the district so permission cannot be granted for such protests.

