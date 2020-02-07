CBI searches offices, residences of Delhi govt officials in bribery case

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at the residence of Delhi govt official GK Madhav, and at the office of IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai, in connection with a bribery case involving Gopal Krishna Madhav, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's Officer on Special Duty (OSD), as per CBI sources. The offices of certain other GST officers, and Wazirabad residence of a private person, Dheeraj Gupta, were also searched.

The search operation is still underway. As per the Delhi government website, Madhav was appointed as an OSD to the Deputy Chief Minister in 2015.

Delhi is going to polls on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

