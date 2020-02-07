Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM orders probe following reports of infected blood transfusion in Phagwara hospital

Punjab Chief Minister on Friday ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident wherein infected blood was allegedly given to two patients and a mismatch blood transfusion to a teenager was reported at the Civil Hospital Phagwara, according to an official statement.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 23:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 23:03 IST
Punjab CM orders probe following reports of infected blood transfusion in Phagwara hospital
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister on Friday ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident wherein infected blood was allegedly given to two patients and a mismatch blood transfusion to a teenager was reported at the Civil Hospital Phagwara, according to an official statement. The chief minister has also ordered an immediate inspection of all the blood banks in the state.

The order came in the wake of media reports that two blood units, infected with HCV (hepatitis C virus) and HbsAg (Hepatitis B surface antigen), were allegedly given to two patients and mismatched blood to a teenager at the blood bank in Phagwara civil hospital. The blood bank at Phagwara has since been shut down and the concerned officer Dr Hardeep Singh Sethi has been placed under suspension. The contract of LT Ravi Paul has also been suspended, according to an official spokesperson,

Dr Kamal Kishore, Senior Medical Officer (SMO), had also been suspended and Civil Surgeon Kapurthala has been asked to file a criminal complaint with the Police Department for getting an FIR registered for criminal negligence. On the Chief Minister's directives, all blood banks in the Kapurthala district will be inspected by the District Blood Transfusion Committee headed by the Civil Surgeons within the next three days.

Further, in addition to other periodic inspections, as a one-time measure, all Government Blood Banks will be inspected in the next 15 days and private Blood Bank will be inspected by March 31, by teams of Food & Drug Administration and Punjab Blood and transfusion Council. The incident at Phagwara came to light during a joint inspection of the blood bank by drug inspectors on January 30, according to the spokesperson. A medical board was immediately constituted by Civil Surgeon Kapurthala for inquiry and for verifying the facts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Trump slams Pelosi for tearing up his State of the Union speech copy, accuses her of breaking law

US President Donald Trump on Friday slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for tearing up a copy of his speech at the end of the State of the Union address this week, saying she broke the law as the document was official. President Trump was on...

Fireflies threatened globally, with light pollution a glaring problem

Fireflies are under threat globally, with familiar hazards such as habitat loss and pesticides compounded by another peril humankinds ubiquitous nighttime artificial light that plays havoc with their balletic nocturnal courtship, scientists...

Scientists resurrect mutated genes from a mammoth

In a recent development in the field of paleontology scientists have resurrected the mutated genes of a mammoth that once resided in the Wrangel Island, a remote Arctic refuge off the coast of Siberia. Some 4000 years ago, a tiny population...

UPDATE 2-Trump says White House military aide who testified against him may be out

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the top White House expert on Ukraine might be ousted after testifying against the president in the impeachment process that ended this week with Trumps acquittal. Asked about media reports that he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020