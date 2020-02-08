Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

A woman Sub-Inspector of the Delhi Police was allegedly shot dead in the Rohini area on Friday. The deceased identified as Preeti was posted at Patparganj Industrial Area Police Station. Her body was found with multiple bullet injuries.

According to police, Preeti was walking towards her home from Rohini East Metro Station when an unknown assailant shot her dead. Forensic and police teams reached the spot.

Further, an investigation is underway (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.