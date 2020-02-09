One killed in raid to stop Thai gunman, toll now 21

One member of Thailand's security forces was killed and two were wounded early on Sunday in a raid into a shopping mall to try to stop a soldier on a rampage that has now killed at least 21 people, the Thai health minister said.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul gave no further details to reporters outside the mall at Nakhon Ratchasima, where the gunman is holed up.

A series of explosions and more gunfire could be heard from inside the mall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.