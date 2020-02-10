Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia and Indonesia must be partners in Pacific development - Widodo

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jakarta
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 09:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 09:26 IST
Australia and Indonesia must be partners in Pacific development - Widodo
Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Indonesian President Joko Widodo told Australia's parliament on Monday that he wanted to work with the traditional Pacific power to expand influence in the region in the face of China's stepped-up efforts to do the same.

Aligning with Australia and not its giant Asian neighbor is a major step for Indonesia, which is the second-most populous country in the region and has been trying to provide aid and build alliances with smaller Pacific countries. Indonesia last year said it would establish diplomatic relations with several Pacific island nations, pursue trade deals with Fiji and Papua New Guinea and create a 3 trillion rupiah ($219.06 million) fund to provide development aid or disaster relief to smaller countries.

The country wants a larger role, Widodo said, as the Pacific increasingly becomes the focus of diplomacy, aid and military investment by Western powers trying to counter China. "Indonesia and Australia must become the anchors for developing partners in the Pacific region. Indonesia understands the development challenges," Widodo said in his speech.

Widodo said Indonesia and Australia are both grappling with climate change and natural disasters, giving them common ground with small Pacific nations. The low-lying Pacific islands are on the front lines of global climate change, threatened by rising sea levels that have forced some residents to move to higher ground.

Many Pacific countries have turned to China for financing, a relationship that Western officials fear Beijing can exploit. Australia, which historically has carried considerable influence in the Pacific, has in the last couple of years rapidly expanded its diplomatic presence and aid to the region in response.

China says it is simply trying to help smaller Pacific countries with economic development. Several Pacific nations have backed calls for investigations into allegations of violence by security forces in Indonesia's easternmost region, Papua. Vanuatu has openly voiced support for the independence of the former Dutch colony Papua.

A separatist movement has simmered in Papua since it was incorporated into Indonesia in 1969 in a widely criticized U.N.-backed referendum. There has been a spike in violence since August, with demands for a new independence vote. ($1 = 13,695.0000 rupiah)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

Health News Roundup: Chinese cities into ghost towns; Fear can be more harmful than coronavirus and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Shesterkin's 42 saves lead Rangers past Kings

Rookie Igor Shesterkin made 42 saves as the host New York Rangers scored three times in the third period in a 4-1 victory over the struggling Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night. Shesterkin, who improved to 5-1 since making his NHL debut on J...

10-year-old boy sodomised by youth in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sodomized by a youth from his village in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday under Bhopa police station, they said.According to a complaint lodged b...

UPDATE 1-Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor Oscar for 'Joker'

Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar on Sunday for his terrifying performance as an isolated loner who becomes one of the worlds best known comic book villains in Joker, and invoked his late brother River Phoenix in one of the most emotional...

Renee Zellweger takes home Best Actress Oscar for ‘Judy’

Renee Zellwegers poignant portrayal of yesteryear actor-singer Judy Garland in her twilight years helped the actor win the best actress at the 92 Academy Awards here. It was a second Academy Award for Zellweger who previously won a best sup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020