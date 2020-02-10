Plea in SC challenging Omar Abdullah's detention under PSA

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the detention of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Abdullah and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti were recently booked under the Act.

Both the former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers were detained after the government abrogated Article 370 last year. In December last year, Farooq Abdullah's detention was extended for three more months under the PSA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

