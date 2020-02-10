Army, police conducts raid in J-K's Tangdhar, 3.462 kg contraband recovered

In a joint operation, Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on the intervening night of February 9 and 10 conducted a raid and recovered contraband from Tangdhar. "Acting on a tip-off, the Indian Army in Tangdhar launched a joint operation with J-K Police in the presence of Naib Tehsildar and village representative," read a statement regarding the raid.

The operation led to the recovery of 3.462 kg of contraband narcotics post-mid-night. "The raid continued for over four hours and led to the recovery of three narcotic packages weighing 3.462 kg," it said.

The banned products were hidden inside a secret compartment made in the roof as well as beneath construction material around the house Army and civil administration in Tangdhar continue to pursue the goal of drug-free Karnah to defeat Pakistan's nefarious design of attempting to corrupt Karnah's social fabric. (ANI)

