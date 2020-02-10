Army, police conducts raid in J-K's Tangdhar, 3.462 kg contraband recovered
In a joint operation, Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on the intervening night of February 9 and 10 conducted a raid and recovered contraband from Tangdhar.
In a joint operation, Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on the intervening night of February 9 and 10 conducted a raid and recovered contraband from Tangdhar. "Acting on a tip-off, the Indian Army in Tangdhar launched a joint operation with J-K Police in the presence of Naib Tehsildar and village representative," read a statement regarding the raid.
The operation led to the recovery of 3.462 kg of contraband narcotics post-mid-night. "The raid continued for over four hours and led to the recovery of three narcotic packages weighing 3.462 kg," it said.
The banned products were hidden inside a secret compartment made in the roof as well as beneath construction material around the house Army and civil administration in Tangdhar continue to pursue the goal of drug-free Karnah to defeat Pakistan's nefarious design of attempting to corrupt Karnah's social fabric. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tangdhar
- Army
- Indian Army
- Jammu and Kashmir Police
- Karnah
ALSO READ
Marching contingent of Corps of Army Air Defence makes R-day parade debut
71 contingents of army, police, schoolchildren take part in Republic Day parade in Lucknow
UPDATE 1-Nineteen soldiers killed in attack on Mali army camp, army says
Retired Army major feted for Armed Forces Flag Day Fund drive
Jihadist attack on Mali military camp leaves 19 dead: army