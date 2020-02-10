Deaf-mute Dalit woman testifies against man who raped her

A 19-year-old deaf and mute woman, who was allegedly raped by a 60-year-old man last year, appeared in court on Monday with her baby. The Dalit woman testified in court with the help of two interpreters.

The matter surfaced when the woman was found to be pregnant. A DNA test confirmed that the accused, Vijaypal, is the father of the child she delivered, said government lawyer Anjum Khan.

Khan said the woman was allegedly raped by the accused while she was grazing cattle in a forested area near Shikarpur village in Bhorakala. Police had registered a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Vijaypal, Khan said.

The court fixed February 18 for submission of remaining evidence in the case.

