Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC extends interim stay on SAT's observation on Sebi's power to bar auditors

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 20:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 20:27 IST
SC extends interim stay on SAT's observation on Sebi's power to bar auditors

The Supreme Court Monday extended its interim order staying the directive of the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) which had held that markets watchdog Sebi does not have power to bar auditors. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee said it would hear arguments in the third week of March on an appeal filed by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) challenging the SAT's September 9 last year order.

SAT had set aside the ban on audit firm Price Waterhouse and noted that Sebi does not have the power to bar auditors. Sebi has challenged SAT's decision to quash a two-year ban that was imposed on Price Waterhouse in connection with the Rs 7,800 crore Satyam fraud.

On January 10, 2018, the watchdog had slapped a two-year ban on PW, an arm of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) India, from auditing any listed company in connection with its role in the Satyam scam. The tribunal had quashed the order but partly allowed disgorgement of the Rs 13 crore fee from the auditors concerned.

During the brief arguments on Monday, Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for Sebi, said that SAT had set aside the Sebi order with regard to alleged fraud by Price Waterhouse. He said SAT had directed that no ban can be imposed on the auditor for auditing the books of a listed company.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Price Waterhouse, said that the stay was operating in favour of Sebi and the plea has become infructuous as the period of ban was already over. "The question is not about whether it is infructuous or not. The issue is whether Sebi is entitled to do this," the bench said and posted the matter for hearing in the third week of March.

It said that the interim order passed by the apex court on November 18 last year would continue in the meantime. The fraud at erstwhile Satyam Computer Services had come to light on January 8, 2009 wherein the company's founder Ramalinga Raju publicly admitted to cooking the books to the tune of Rs 5,004 crore over a period of time. A Sebi probe had found that the scam was much larger at Rs 7,800 crore.

Setting aside the ban, the tribunal had said that only the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) can take any action against auditors and that frauds cannot be proved on the basis of negligence in auditing. Among other observations, the tribunal had pointed out that Sebi has no authority to look into the quality of audit and auditing services.

"Sebi can only take remedial and preventative action. The direction issued is neither remedial nor preventive but punitive," it had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Amid anger and grief, villagers bid adieu to young

Maha Amid anger and grief, villagers bid adieu to young lecturer Nagpur, Feb 10 PTIFrom wails to high-pitched slogans demanding death for the accused, emotions ranged from one extreme to another as the 25-year-old woman lecturer, who died ...

UK officials mull Scotland-N Ireland 'Boris bridge'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered officials to look into building a bridge between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland, his spokesman said Monday. The idea of a bridge from Scotland to the province of Northern Ireland has been arou...

UPDATE 4-Merkel protegee gives up chancellery ambitions after far-right scandal

The woman who had been expected to become Germanys next chancellor said on Monday she would not run for the top job, succumbing to a scandal involving the far-right and blowing wide open the race to succeed Angela Merkel. Annegret Kramp-Kar...

HC asks CBI to probe Bulandshahr land acquisition scam

The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the CBI to probe the alleged misappropriation of public funds in the Bulandshahr land acquisition case. Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Justice S S Shamshery passed the order on petitions filed by some...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020